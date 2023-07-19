Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 18 – July 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAY, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-07-18 Released: 2023-07-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11339, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
MARES, MISTY ROSE
Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COFFEY, HEATHER PAULINE
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AYALA, JESUS
Age: 35 Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11346, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
RICH, KIRT ROBERT
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BUENO, AMANDA RAE
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11340, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11341, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court
CUNNINGHAM, AUBREY LEE
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11343, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT