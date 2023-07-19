Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 18 – July 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MAY, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-18 Released: 2023-07-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11339, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

MARES, MISTY ROSE

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COFFEY, HEATHER PAULINE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #11348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AYALA, JESUS

Age: 35 Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11346, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



RICH, KIRT ROBERT

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUENO, AMANDA RAE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11340, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11341, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court



CUNNINGHAM, AUBREY LEE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: