Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 19 – July 20, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
VENSOR, TOMMY GENE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
OSBORNE, TYSON DELOY
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MORROW, MIRANDA MAE
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: GR Municipal Court
WOOD, CHANCE DAYTON
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AMMONS, ANTONIO DEWYNE
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4719, CASH, $1465, Court: GR Municipal Court
COOK, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-07-19
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: OTHER