Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 19 – July 20, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VENSOR, TOMMY GENE Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4721, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court



OSBORNE, TYSON DELOY Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORROW, MIRANDA MAE Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-07-19 Scheduled Release: 2019-07-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: GR Municipal Court



WOOD, CHANCE DAYTON Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-07-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AMMONS, ANTONIO DEWYNE Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4719, CASH, $1465, Court: GR Municipal Court

