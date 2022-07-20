Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 19 – July 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9875, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HENRY, JUSTIN WILLIAM
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9873, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
GOMEZ GALVAN, ROSALIO
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9874, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAWLESS, SEAN RICHARD
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9871, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9872, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
HATHAWAY, ROBERT
Age: 28
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Sponsor
Sponsor
DAVIS, REX BRIAN
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
GOODMAN, DILLON ADAM
Age: 28
Address: GILETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
HOSSELE, CHRISTIAN RICHARD
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-07-19
Scheduled Release: 2022-07-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court