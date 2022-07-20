Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 19 – July 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9875, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HENRY, JUSTIN WILLIAM

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9873, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOMEZ GALVAN, ROSALIO

Age: 51

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9874, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAWLESS, SEAN RICHARD

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9871, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9872, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



HATHAWAY, ROBERT

Age: 28

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DAVIS, REX BRIAN

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



GOODMAN, DILLON ADAM

Age: 28

Address: GILETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9869, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



HOSSELE, CHRISTIAN RICHARD

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-07-19

Scheduled Release: 2022-07-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: