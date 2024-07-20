Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 19- July 20, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BYRD, DANIEL DEON

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12882, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERNANDEZ, JOHNNY JOE

Age: 59

Address: BROWNSVILLE, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12881, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIEBLAS PEREZ, EDWIN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, TYSON RICHARD

Age: 28

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12879, CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



VINES, DACRAEON OMAREIN

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-07-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: