Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 2 – July 3, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MARCANTEL, LANDON RYAN

Age: 29

Address: LAFAYETTE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9806, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUQUE REYES, ABRAHAM GILBERTO

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #9805, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

POSEY, CHANNING THOMAS

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: