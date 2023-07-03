Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 2 – July 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES
Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11264, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
SKILES, STEWART WAYNE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11263, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – No More Than One
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11263, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEHMAN, JOHN WAYNE
Age: 56 Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ, JESUS
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11262, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALL, KALEB MISHA
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, four counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT