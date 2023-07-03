Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 2 – July 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11264, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



SKILES, STEWART WAYNE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #11263, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – No More Than One Status: PENDING, Bond: #11263, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEHMAN, JOHN WAYNE

Age: 56 Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ, JESUS

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11262, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALL, KALEB MISHA

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: