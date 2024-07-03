Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 2 – July 3, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BAUER, MORGAN RENAE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-07-02
Released: 2024-07-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #12819, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
WALLACE, DEVIN JAMES
Age: 36
Address: MISSION VIEJO, CA
Booking: 2024-07-02
Released: 2024-07-02
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12821, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12820, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, CALVIN BLAKE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-07-02
Released: 2024-07-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12822, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12822, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BECKMAN, KYLIE A
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT