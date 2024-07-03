Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 2 – July 3, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BAUER, MORGAN RENAE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-07-02

Released: 2024-07-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #12819, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



WALLACE, DEVIN JAMES

Age: 36

Address: MISSION VIEJO, CA

Booking: 2024-07-02

Released: 2024-07-02

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12821, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12820, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, CALVIN BLAKE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-07-02

Released: 2024-07-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12822, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12822, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BECKMAN, KYLIE A

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: