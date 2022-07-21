Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 20 – July 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CADDO, JUSTIN JOHN
Age: 38
Address: LAWTON, OK
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2022-07-20
Arresting Agency: OTHR
OSBORN, NICOLE LYNN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-07-20
Scheduled Release: 2022-07-23
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9875, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court