Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 20- July 21, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GRAHAM, TONYA LAREE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12888, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SWENSON, DESHAUN MALYKE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12889, CASH OR SURETY, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12889, CASH OR SURETY, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12889, CASH OR SURETY, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DIAZ, ANGEL
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBINSON, KIM MERLIN
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12890, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12890, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court
AGUILA, JOHNNY
Age: 51
Address: BALDWIN PARK, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12886, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court