Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 20- July 21, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GRAHAM, TONYA LAREE

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12888, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SWENSON, DESHAUN MALYKE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12889, CASH OR SURETY, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12889, CASH OR SURETY, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12889, CASH OR SURETY, $2100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIAZ, ANGEL

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #12887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBINSON, KIM MERLIN

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12890, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #12890, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court



AGUILA, JOHNNY

Age: 51

Address: BALDWIN PARK, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: