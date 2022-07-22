Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 21 – July 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CONTRERAS, CESAR ABEL

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Stalking – Violation of Protection Order Status: , Bond: #9880, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, FAYTH RACHELLE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9879, CASH, $3020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #9879, CASH, $3020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #9879, CASH, $3020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MURCRAY, JOSHUA W

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: PENDING, Bond: #9878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #9878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, RUSSELL LEE

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

