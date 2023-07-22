Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 21 – July 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KUNZ, DALTON MARK

Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11361, CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, GILBERT

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-21 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



SHAY, WILLIAM EVERETT

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-21 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



CROSLAND, BENJAMIN LEE

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11360, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11359, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OCONNELL, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 31

Booking: 2023-07-21 Released: 2023-07-21 Type: NWS HOLD Arresting Agency: SCSO