Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 21 – July 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KUNZ, DALTON MARK
Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11361, CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA, GILBERT
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-21 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
SHAY, WILLIAM EVERETT
Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-21 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
CROSLAND, BENJAMIN LEE
Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11360, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11359, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OCONNELL, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age: 31
Booking: 2023-07-21 Released: 2023-07-21 Type: NWS HOLD Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11357, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER