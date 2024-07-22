Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 21 – July 22, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LOPEZ CANO, JOEL
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-07-21
Released: 2024-07-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12891, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BRICE, DALTON LOUIS
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-07-21
Released: 2024-07-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12892, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12892, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court
COTE, MURRAY JASON
Age: 30
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DIAZ, ANGEL
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT