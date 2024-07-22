Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 21 – July 22, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LOPEZ CANO, JOEL

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-07-21

Released: 2024-07-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12891, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BRICE, DALTON LOUIS

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-07-21

Released: 2024-07-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12892, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #12892, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court



COTE, MURRAY JASON

Age: 30

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIAZ, ANGEL

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: