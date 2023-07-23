Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 22 – July 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HILER, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-22 Released: 2023-07-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11362, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11362, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11363, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



BROWN, CACTUS JOE

Age: 34 Address: TRENTON, MO Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2023-07-22 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: