Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 23 – July 24 2022

MENDE, MADISYN LYNN
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9888, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9888, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CUNNINGHAM, LORI LEE
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2022-07-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
TONEY, KYLE RICK
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9883, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9883, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9886, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9886, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9885, CASH, $1140, Court: GR Municipal Court
CANESTRINI, JAKE THOMAS
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-23
Released: 2022-07-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9881, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-07-23
Released: 2022-07-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9882, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court