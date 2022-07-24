Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 23 – July 24 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MENDE, MADISYN LYNN

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9888, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9888, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CUNNINGHAM, LORI LEE

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-07-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



TONEY, KYLE RICK

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9883, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9883, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9886, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #9886, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9885, CASH, $1140, Court: GR Municipal Court



CANESTRINI, JAKE THOMAS

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-23

Released: 2022-07-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9881, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-07-23

Released: 2022-07-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD