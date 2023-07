Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 23 – July 24, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SIMPSON, KC MCKLYN

Age: 18 Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking: 2023-07-23 Released: 2023-07-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11364, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 33 Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #11369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES

Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALVATIERRA RODRIGUEZ, ANDRES

Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 41 Address: MEETEETSE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #11366, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MUNIZ, GEORGE STEPHEN

Age: 71 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-23 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MERRIMAN, BRADEN LEEROY

Age: 18 Address: HARRISON, AR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11365, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11365, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #11365, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11365, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: