Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 24 – July 25, 2022

THURMON, KENNETH CHRISTOPHER
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-24
Released: 2022-07-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9889, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HILER, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-24
Released: 2022-07-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9892, CASH, $460, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HILER, JUSTINA LUV
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9893, CASH, $5784, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JACOBSON, JOHN IRWIN
Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9891, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9891, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9891, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT