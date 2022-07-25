Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 24 – July 25, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

THURMON, KENNETH CHRISTOPHER

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-24

Released: 2022-07-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9889, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILER, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-24

Released: 2022-07-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9892, CASH, $460, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HILER, JUSTINA LUV

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9893, CASH, $5784, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JACOBSON, JOHN IRWIN

Age: 63

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-24

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: