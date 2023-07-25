Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 24 – July 25, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.



SCHWARTZ, NATHAN JAY

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-24 Released: 2023-07-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11370, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11370, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11370, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11370, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VILLALOBOS, RAMON VAUGHN

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-24 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11373, CASH, $1905, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ AMARO, ALFREDO

Age: 49 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUS (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11372, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11371, SURETY OR CASH, $17500, Court: District Court



STEWART, KRAIG STEPHEN

Age: 61 Address: JAMESTOWN, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-24 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-24 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: