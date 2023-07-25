Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 24 – July 25, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SCHWARTZ, NATHAN JAY
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-07-24 Released: 2023-07-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11370, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11370, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11370, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11370, SURETY OR CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VILLALOBOS, RAMON VAUGHN
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-24 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11373, CASH, $1905, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ AMARO, ALFREDO
Age: 49 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUS (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11372, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11371, SURETY OR CASH, $17500, Court: District Court
STEWART, KRAIG STEPHEN
Age: 61 Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-24 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-24 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER