Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 25 – July 26, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KUNZ, DELEANI LYNN

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-25

Released: 2022-07-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9895, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9894, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR



MEEKS, ETCH MELVIN

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #9898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GERDIS, BRANDON LEE

Age: 41

Address: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9899, CASH, $8000, Court: OTHER

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9899, CASH, $8000, Court: OTHER

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9899, CASH, $8000, Court: OTHER

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9899, CASH, $8000, Court: OTHER



PALATO, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age: 33

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9897, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LESSNER, AUDREY MAE

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: