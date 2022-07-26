Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 25 – July 26, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KUNZ, DELEANI LYNN
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-25
Released: 2022-07-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9895, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9894, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR
MEEKS, ETCH MELVIN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GERDIS, BRANDON LEE
Age: 41
Address: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9899, CASH, $8000, Court: OTHER
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9899, CASH, $8000, Court: OTHER
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9899, CASH, $8000, Court: OTHER
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9899, CASH, $8000, Court: OTHER
PALATO, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Age: 33
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9897, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LESSNER, AUDREY MAE
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9896, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT