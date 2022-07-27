Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 26 – July 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PALATO, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age: 33

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-25

Released: 2022-07-26

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9897, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



BLACK, CRAIG JONES

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #9903, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

CHARLEY, LACHELLE LAROSE

Age: 24

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-07-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

BORMANN, KEITH LYNN

Age: 61

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-07-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

CALDWELL, KENNY

Age: 33

Address: WEUSER, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-07-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO