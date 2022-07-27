Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 26 – July 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PALATO, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Age: 33
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-25
Released: 2022-07-26
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- SHOPLIFTING UND $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9897, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
BLACK, CRAIG JONES
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #9903, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
CHARLEY, LACHELLE LAROSE
Age: 24
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-07-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
BORMANN, KEITH LYNN
Age: 61
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-07-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
CALDWELL, KENNY
Age: 33
Address: WEUSER, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-07-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO