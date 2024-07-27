Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 26-July 27, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WALKER, JAMES
Age: 28
Address: LEUPP, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MASTERS, NATASHIA ANN
Age: 39
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ADDY, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12906, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12905, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT