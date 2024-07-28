Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 27-July 28, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KETTLE, BOYD D
Age: 70
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12913, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIAL, JACOB DANIEL
Age: 33
Address: GARBERVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALKER, MIKKELL
Age: 35
Address: LEUPP, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12909, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BLACK, ERIN ALEXIS
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-07-27
Released: 2024-07-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12912, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Sign
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12912, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-07-27
Released: 2024-07-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12910, CASH, $1215, Court: RS Municipal Court