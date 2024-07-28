Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 27-July 28, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KETTLE, BOYD D

Age: 70

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12913, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RIAL, JACOB DANIEL

Age: 33

Address: GARBERVILLE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALKER, MIKKELL

Age: 35

Address: LEUPP, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12909, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



BLACK, ERIN ALEXIS

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-07-27

Released: 2024-07-27

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12912, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Sign Status: PENDING, Bond: #12912, CASH OR SURETY, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, JUSTIN ROBERT

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-07-27

Released: 2024-07-27

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD