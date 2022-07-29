Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 28 – July 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BOYCE, WILLIAM PRESTON
Age: 38
Address: FENWICK, WV
Booking: 2022-07-28
Released: 2022-07-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9906, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9906, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
LITVINKO, PETR A
Age: 31
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9909, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
JONES, KOLBY ALAN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9907, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9907, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT