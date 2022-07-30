Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 29 – July 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LONG, DAKOTA SUE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

