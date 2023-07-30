Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 29 – July 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
THORNOCK, TODD M
Age: 58 Address: PERRY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11395, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11395, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Stalking -Conduct That Harasses Another Person
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DIX, ROBERT HENRI
Age: 64 Address: SPOKANE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11391, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court