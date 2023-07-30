Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 29 – July 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

THORNOCK, TODD M

Age: 58 Address: PERRY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #11394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #11395, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11395, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Stalking -Conduct That Harasses Another Person Status: PENDING, Bond: #11393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #11392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIX, ROBERT HENRI

Age: 64 Address: SPOKANE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: