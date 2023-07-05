Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 3 – July 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

HARPER, KYLE THOMAS

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11282, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11281, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



WARD, BETHANY EVA

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Simple Battery (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COFFEY, HEATHER PAULINE

Age: 37 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11275, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #11275, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



REYNOLDS, RYAN LEWIS

Age: 31 Address: RIFLE, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: