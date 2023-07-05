Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 3 – July 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARPER, KYLE THOMAS
Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11282, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN
Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11281, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
WARD, BETHANY EVA
Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEANS, MARK ANTHONY
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COFFEY, HEATHER PAULINE
Age: 37 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11275, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11275, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
REYNOLDS, RYAN LEWIS
Age: 31 Address: RIFLE, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT