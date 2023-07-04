Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 3 – July 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SMITH, NHO THI

Age: 50

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority, 6 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAER, CRISTIAN LEE

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court



TRUJILLO, ANTHONY NATHAN

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-06 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



CHILDS, LARRY ELSHAWN

Age: 51 Address: FONTANA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITE, JOHNATHAN LAMOIN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11264, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11268, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court



BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: