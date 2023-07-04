Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 3 – July 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SMITH, NHO THI

Age: 50 

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

  • Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority, 6 counts (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BAER, CRISTIAN LEE

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

TRUJILLO, ANTHONY NATHAN

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-06 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

CHILDS, LARRY ELSHAWN

Age: 51 Address: FONTANA, CA 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WHITE, JOHNATHAN LAMOIN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11264, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11268, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court

BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11265, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

