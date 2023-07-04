Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 3 – July 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SMITH, NHO THI
Age: 50
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-07-04 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority, 6 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BAER, CRISTIAN LEE
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court
TRUJILLO, ANTHONY NATHAN
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-06 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
CHILDS, LARRY ELSHAWN
Age: 51 Address: FONTANA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITE, JOHNATHAN LAMOIN
Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES
Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11264, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11268, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court
BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE
Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-03 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11265, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court