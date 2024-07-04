Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 3 – July 4, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ROHWEDDER, MELISSA GAIL
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MACEJAK, JOHN JOSEPH
Age: 38
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12824, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12824, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12824, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Overtaking on the Left – Safe Distance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12824, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12824, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT