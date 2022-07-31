Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 30 – July 31, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BROWN, HOWARD

Age: 49

Address: LANDER, WY

Booking: 2022-07-30

Released: 2022-07-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9915, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9915, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9919, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9919, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAPOZZA, BODIE J

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9918, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



SURRENCY, KERI

Age: 36

Address: SPARKS, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-30

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Lamps Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

RUBIO, DANIEL

Age: 33

Address: GRANTS PASS, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-30

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #9916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #9916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL WHITE, AMANDA ASHLI ANN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-30

Released: 2022-07-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9913, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRISPIN, SHAWNA

Age: 46

Address: RIVERTON, WY