Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 30 – July 31, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BROWN, HOWARD
Age: 49
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking: 2022-07-30
Released: 2022-07-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9915, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9915, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9919, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9919, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
CAPOZZA, BODIE J
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9918, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
SURRENCY, KERI
Age: 36
Address: SPARKS, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Lamps
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUBIO, DANIEL
Age: 33
Address: GRANTS PASS, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9912, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALL WHITE, AMANDA ASHLI ANN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-30
Released: 2022-07-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9913, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRISPIN, SHAWNA
Age: 46
Address: RIVERTON, WY
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9914, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9914, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9914, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court