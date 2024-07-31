Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 30 – July 31, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PAVEY, CECILIA ANN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-07-30
Released: 2024-07-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12924, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12924, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Notice Require of Driver
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12924, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAILORS, LEVI ANTHONY
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12926, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
SAELEE, FOUEI CHO
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12925, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DURRANS, LANCE ALLEN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-07-30
Scheduled Release: 2024-08-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT