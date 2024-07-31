Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 30 – July 31, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PAVEY, CECILIA ANN

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-07-30

Released: 2024-07-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12924, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12924, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #12924, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAILORS, LEVI ANTHONY

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12926, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



SAELEE, FOUEI CHO

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12925, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DURRANS, LANCE ALLEN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-07-30

Scheduled Release: 2024-08-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: