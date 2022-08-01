Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 31 – August 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LEASOR, STEPHANY KAYE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-07-31

Released: 2022-07-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #9920, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



CADE, CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS

Age: 44

Address: COWICHE, WA

Booking: 2022-07-17

Released: 2022-07-31

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Disposal of Garbage, Refuse and Dead Animals (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9861, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

HARTSOCK, ROBERT ALLEN

Age: 70

Address: TULALIP, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: