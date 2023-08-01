Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 31 – August 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STEWART, TYLOR REED

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11401, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11401, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICO, JESUS

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 41 Address: MEETEETSE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11398, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11398, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court



MERRICK, BRYAN LEE

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Scheduled Release: 2023-10-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: