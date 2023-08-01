Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 31 – August 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STEWART, TYLOR REED
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11401, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11401, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICO, JESUS
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC
Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Scheduled Release: 2023-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE
Age: 41 Address: MEETEETSE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11398, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11398, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
MERRICK, BRYAN LEE
Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-31 Scheduled Release: 2023-10-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT