Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 4 – July 5, 2024

JOHNSON, JAMES MATHEW
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-07-04
Released: 2024-07-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12828, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Obedience to Authorized Persons Directing Traffic
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12828, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MIERA, MANUEL J
Age: 66
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12827, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
TSINNIJINNIE, FELISA
Age: 36
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12826, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT