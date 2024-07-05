Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 4 – July 5, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JOHNSON, JAMES MATHEW

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-07-04

Released: 2024-07-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12828, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Obedience to Authorized Persons Directing Traffic Status: PENDING, Bond: #12828, CASH OR SURETY, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIERA, MANUEL J

Age: 66

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12827, CASH OR SURETY, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



TSINNIJINNIE, FELISA

Age: 36

Address: LOGAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: