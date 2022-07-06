Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 5 – July 6, 2022

Sponsor
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
POMORIN, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-05
Released: 2022-07-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Littering (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9809, CASH, $151, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BAKER, LYDIA LEXINE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-07-05
Scheduled Release: 2022-07-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HINTZ, CHELSEA LYNN
Age: 24
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REED, MARLEY LORAINE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9811, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court
MACDONALD, FRANKLYN DAVID
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-07-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9810, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9812, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HINSLEY, BOBBY LEE
Age: 40
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-07-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9808, CASH, $389, Court: OTHER
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9814, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
PHILPOTT, NADINE JOYCE
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-05
Released: 2022-07-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
