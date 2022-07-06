Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 5 – July 6, 2022

0
2

Sponsor

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

POMORIN, MICHAEL WILLIAM

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-05

Released: 2022-07-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Littering (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9809, CASH, $151, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BAKER, LYDIA LEXINE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-07-05

Scheduled Release: 2022-07-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HINTZ, CHELSEA LYNN

Age: 24

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

REED, MARLEY LORAINE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9811, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court

MACDONALD, FRANKLYN DAVID

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9810, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9812, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HINSLEY, BOBBY LEE

Age: 40

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-07-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9808, CASH, $389, Court: OTHER
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9814, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

PHILPOTT, NADINE JOYCE

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-05

Released: 2022-07-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR