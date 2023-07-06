Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 5 – July 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BROWN, DANNY JAY

Age: 48 Address: MAPLETON, IA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, CANDICE

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-05 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS

Age: 36 Address: ARROYO GRANDE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: