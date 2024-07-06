Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 5 – July 6, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PROUD, DEBRA A

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12835, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12835, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12835, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS Municipal Court



SAUNDERS, DAVID LEE

Age: 49

Address: NEW MEXICO, NM

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12834, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, DAVID LYLE

Age: 52

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-07-05

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-07-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



HERNANDEZ, JONATHON DEAN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: