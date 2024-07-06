Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 5 – July 6, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PROUD, DEBRA A
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12835, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12835, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12835, CASH OR SURETY, $1085, Court: RS Municipal Court
SAUNDERS, DAVID LEE
Age: 49
Address: NEW MEXICO, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12834, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, DAVID LYLE
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-07-05
Scheduled Release: 2024-07-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-07-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12832, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
HERNANDEZ, JONATHON DEAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12831, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12831, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT