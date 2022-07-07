Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 6 – July 7, 2022

Sponsor

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCELORY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9817, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



GOICH, TYLER CHARLES

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-06

Released: 2022-07-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9816, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9816, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9816, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

