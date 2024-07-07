Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 6 – July 7, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CHRISTY, NIKO R
Age: 44
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12837, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KLAMER, SHELBY ELIZABETH
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12836, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOMPSON, SAMI JO
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-07-06
Scheduled Release: 2024-07-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court