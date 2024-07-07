Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 6 – July 7, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CHRISTY, NIKO R

Age: 44

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12837, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KLAMER, SHELBY ELIZABETH

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12836, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMPSON, SAMI JO

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-07-06

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: