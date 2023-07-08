Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 7 – July 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN
Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-07 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-14 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE
Age: 41 Address: MEETEETSE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11290, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
JONES, CANDON DAVID
Age: 35 Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-07-07 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court