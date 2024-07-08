Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 7 – July 8, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DORIGATTI, DILLON JOHNATHAN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-07-07
Released: 2024-07-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12838, CASH OR SURETY, $1685, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12838, CASH OR SURETY, $1685, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12838, CASH OR SURETY, $1685, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12838, CASH OR SURETY, $1685, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT