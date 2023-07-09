Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 8 – July 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BUTLER, LOUIS PAIGE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-08 Released: 2023-07-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11293, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

CAPOZZA, BODIE J

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-09 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Driving on the Right Side of the Roadway Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: