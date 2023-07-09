Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 8 – July 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BUTLER, LOUIS PAIGE
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-07-08 Released: 2023-07-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11293, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CAPOZZA, BODIE J
Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-09 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: , Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Speed – Generally (see chart)
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
- Driving on the Right Side of the Roadway
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-07-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11294, SURETY OR CASH, $1510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving with Accident
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11294, SURETY OR CASH, $1510, Court: RS Municipal Court