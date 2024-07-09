Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 8 – July 9, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BIRDWELL, CODY
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WOODARD III, ALMERT
Age: 33
Address: HUMBLE, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-07-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VELASQUEZ LOPEZ, FREDDIE
Age: 47
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-07-08
Arresting Agency: ICE
VILLA RIOS, JESUS
Age: 29
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-07-08
Arresting Agency: ICE
BRUDER, AMANDA LEE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-07-08
Scheduled Release: 2024-07-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE