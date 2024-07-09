Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 8 – July 9, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BIRDWELL, CODY

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

WOODARD III, ALMERT

Age: 33

Address: HUMBLE, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VELASQUEZ LOPEZ, FREDDIE

Age: 47

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Arresting Agency: ICE

 

VILLA RIOS, JESUS

Age: 29

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Arresting Agency: ICE

BRUDER, AMANDA LEE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

