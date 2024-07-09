Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 8 – July 9, 2024





All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BIRDWELL, CODY

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #12842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOODARD III, ALMERT

Age: 33

Address: HUMBLE, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VELASQUEZ LOPEZ, FREDDIE

Age: 47

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Arresting Agency: ICE

VILLA RIOS, JESUS

Age: 29

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Arresting Agency: ICE

BRUDER, AMANDA LEE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-07-08

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: