Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 9 – July 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DAVIS, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-09

Released: 2022-07-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9827, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: RS Municipal Court



LECHER, RYAN STEVEN

Age: 20

Address: VANCOUVER, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-07-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #9828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

