Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 1 – June 2, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROGERS, TOBY ALLYN Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8173, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SILER, THERA LEANNE Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-06-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO **** No further information supplied

SMITH, BRAXTON JAMES Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #8172, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

