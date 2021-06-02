Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 1 – June 2, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROGERS, TOBY ALLYN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8173, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SILER, THERA LEANNE
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-06-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
**** No further information supplied
SMITH, BRAXTON JAMES
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8172, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Littering
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8169, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8168, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court