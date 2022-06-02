Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 1 – June 2, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MEDINA, JERRY A
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9712, SURETY OR CASH, $1210, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Eluding a Police Officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9712, SURETY OR CASH, $1210, Court: GR Municipal Court
MAGANA, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9711, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9711, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STROUD, SHAYLEE PAIGE
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLER, BLAKE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMSON, CHASE NORMAN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9708, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9708, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NATOLI, MITCHELL TODD
Age: 43
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-06-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9707, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER