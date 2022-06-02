Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 1 – June 2, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MEDINA, JERRY A

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9712, SURETY OR CASH, $1210, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Eluding a Police Officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9712, SURETY OR CASH, $1210, Court: GR Municipal Court

MAGANA, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9711, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9711, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

STROUD, SHAYLEE PAIGE

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MILLER, BLAKE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WILLIAMSON, CHASE NORMAN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9708, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9708, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NATOLI, MITCHELL TODD

Age: 43

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9707, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

