Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 1 – June 2, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MEDINA, JERRY A

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #9712, SURETY OR CASH, $1210, Court: GR Municipal Court

Eluding a Police Officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #9712, SURETY OR CASH, $1210, Court: GR Municipal Court



MAGANA, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9711, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #9711, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

STROUD, SHAYLEE PAIGE

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #9709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, BLAKE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMSON, CHASE NORMAN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #9708, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth Status: PENDING, Bond: #9708, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

NATOLI, MITCHELL TODD

Age: 43

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-06-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: