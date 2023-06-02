Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 1 – June 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RIVAS, JESSICA
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICO, JESUS
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11136, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11136, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11136, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT