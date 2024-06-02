Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 1 – June 2, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12672, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



PRICE, EZRA JOHN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12671, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court



PERRY, REGINALD TROY

Age: 52

Address: VANCOUVER, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12670, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DEVINE, JENNIFER CHRISTINE

Age: 51

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIRKX, TERESA FRANCES

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-06-01

Released: 2024-06-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Vicious Animals – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



Booking: 2024-06-01

Released: 2024-06-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12667, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



Booking: 2016-10-30

Released: 2016-10-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO