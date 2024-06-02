Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 1 – June 2, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12672, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
PRICE, EZRA JOHN
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12671, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court
PERRY, REGINALD TROY
Age: 52
Address: VANCOUVER, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12670, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEVINE, JENNIFER CHRISTINE
Age: 51
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DIRKX, TERESA FRANCES
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-06-01
Released: 2024-06-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Vicious Animals – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2024-06-01
Released: 2024-06-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12667, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2016-10-30
Released: 2016-10-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East