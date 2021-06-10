Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 10, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WRAY-MARCHETTI, MELISSA JANAE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8204, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MORVEL, TRAVIS RYAN
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8203, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
OLSON, AUSTYN EARL
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WOLF, DIANE
Age: 73
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-06-09
Released: 2021-06-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8202, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court