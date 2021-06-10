Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 10, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BREWER, ROBERT EDWARD Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-10 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WRAY-MARCHETTI, MELISSA JANAE Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8204, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORVEL, TRAVIS RYAN Age: 51 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-09 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8203, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

