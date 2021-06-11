Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 10 – June 11, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CHAVEZ, WILLIAM GEORGE Age: 26 Address: NORTHGLENN, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #8214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ESPINOZA MEZA, RUFO GERMAN Age: 44 Address: UNKNOWN, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8213, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARTINEZ HERMOSILLO, LUIS DANIEL Age: 25 Address: SANTA FE, NM Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8212, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAST, MARK JAMES Age: 63 Address: LEHI, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-10 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



MOORE, MICHAEL KENNETH Age: 32 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8210, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8210, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #8210, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #8209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ARELLANO NIETO, WILMER Age: 36 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-06-10 Arresting Agency: ICE

WHIPPS, JACOB MATTHEW Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #8208, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

