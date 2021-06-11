Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 10 – June 11, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CHAVEZ, WILLIAM GEORGE
Age: 26
Address: NORTHGLENN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ HERMOSILLO, LUIS DANIEL
Age: 25
Address: SANTA FE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8212, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAST, MARK JAMES
Age: 63
Address: LEHI, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
MOORE, MICHAEL KENNETH
Age: 32
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8210, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8210, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8210, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARELLANO NIETO, WILMER
Age: 36
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: ICE
WHIPPS, JACOB MATTHEW
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8208, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8207, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court