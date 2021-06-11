Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 10 – June 11, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

CHAVEZ, WILLIAM GEORGE

Age: 26
Address: NORTHGLENN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ESPINOZA MEZA, RUFO GERMAN

Age: 44
Address: UNKNOWN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8213, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MARTINEZ HERMOSILLO, LUIS DANIEL

Age: 25
Address: SANTA FE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8212, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MAST, MARK JAMES

Age: 63
Address: LEHI, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

MOORE, MICHAEL KENNETH

Age: 32
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8210, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8210, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8210, SURETY OR CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ARELLANO NIETO, WILMER

Age: 36
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: ICE

WHIPPS, JACOB MATTHEW

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8208, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8207, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

