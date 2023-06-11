Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 10 – June 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STEWART, TYLOR REED

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11172, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

SINGH, JOGINDER

Age: 50 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11171, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11167, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GARCIA, GILBERT

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-10 Released: 2023-06-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11169, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #11169, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11169, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court



TAYLOR, ADAM JAMES

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-10 Released: 2023-06-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING