Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 10 – June 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STEWART, TYLOR REED
Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11172, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SINGH, JOGINDER
Age: 50 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11171, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11167, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GARCIA, GILBERT
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-06-10 Released: 2023-06-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11169, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11169, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11169, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court
TAYLOR, ADAM JAMES
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-06-10 Released: 2023-06-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11168, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court