Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 11 -June 12, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SUAREZ, DANIEL R
Age: 41
Address: BROWNSVILLE, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICO, JESUS
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRING, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9747, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
JENSEN, ANTHONY JAMES
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-06-11
Scheduled Release: 2022-06-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
MCNAMEE, SAYLEE JAE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-06-11
Released: 2022-06-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9749, CASH, $125, Court: OTHER