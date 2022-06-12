Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 11 -June 12, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SUAREZ, DANIEL R

Age: 41

Address: BROWNSVILLE, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #9750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICO, JESUS

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRING, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9747, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #9748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JENSEN, ANTHONY JAMES

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-06-11

Scheduled Release: 2022-06-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCNAMEE, SAYLEE JAE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-06-11

Released: 2022-06-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD